Track Santa Claus Here!

In most cases, it would be a little creepy to track someone so intently online.

But not Santa Claus!

Luckily, NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) has made it easy for us (and actually pretty fun!): they’ve created a NORAD Tracks Santa Website that continually updates Kris Kringle’s whereabouts (you’re not alone in looking, either: they receive almost 9 MILLION unique visitors from more than 200 territories and countries from around the world!).

NORAD’s gotten up-to-date with their tech, too: you can now keep up with the Jolly Old Elf on Facebook, Twitter AND YouTube!

Just don’t forget to leave out the milk and cookies.

