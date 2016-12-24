Track Santa Claus Here!

December 24, 2016 1:55 PM
Filed Under: Christmas, jolly old elf, Kris Kringle, NORAD, North American Aerospace Defense Command, Santa Claus

In most cases, it would be a little creepy to track someone so intently online.

But not Santa Claus!

Luckily, NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) has made it easy for us (and actually pretty fun!): they’ve created a NORAD Tracks Santa Website that continually updates Kris Kringle’s whereabouts (you’re not alone in looking, either: they receive almost 9 MILLION unique visitors from more than 200 territories and countries from around the world!).

NORAD’s gotten up-to-date with their tech, too: you can now keep up with the Jolly Old Elf on Facebook, Twitter AND YouTube!

Click here to track Santa Claus!

Just don’t forget to leave out the milk and cookies.

