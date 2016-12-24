PICS: Bravo’s Giggy The Pom Hangs Out With Toast At Petco In NYC

December 24, 2016 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bravo, Giggy, Lisa Vanderpump, PetCo, Toast, Vanderpump Pets

Giggy the Pom (the adorable and fashionable Pomeranian pal of Lisa Vanderpump) was at the Vanderpump Pets launch at Petco in New York City recently, and ran into Toast (the tongued sweetheart Cocker Spaniel).

We love Toast’s quote about the gathering: “Meeting Giggy was a little like Tupac meeting Biggie.  He runs the west and I run the east.”

Check out the adorable pic below.

Giggy threw shade…when stars collide🌟🌟🌟

A photo posted by TOAST MEETS WORLD™ (@toastmeetsworld) on

Source: Bravo

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live