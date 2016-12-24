PICS: Bravo’s Giggy The Pom Hangs Out With Toast At Petco In NYC

Giggy the Pom (the adorable and fashionable Pomeranian pal of Lisa Vanderpump) was at the Vanderpump Pets launch at Petco in New York City recently, and ran into Toast (the tongued sweetheart Cocker Spaniel).

We love Toast’s quote about the gathering: “Meeting Giggy was a little like Tupac meeting Biggie. He runs the west and I run the east.”

Check out the adorable pic below.

Giggy threw shade…when stars collide🌟🌟🌟 A photo posted by TOAST MEETS WORLD™ (@toastmeetsworld) on Dec 9, 2016 at 5:04pm PST

