Mansfield Tattoo Artist Featured on ‘Ink Master’ Dies at 35

Sadly, Clint Cummings from Mansfield and owner of Sparrows Tattoo Company in Mansfield lost his battle with cancer of Friday. He also starred on TV for show “Ink Master’ He was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer earlier this year.

The Dallas Observer featured Cummings in an article in 2015 featuring the best tattoo artists in DFW. The story was about how his dad bought him a tattoo machine when he was 15 and being a tattoo artist became a passion in life.

Tributes have reached social media.

We have lost a member of the #inkmaster family Friend and cast member Clint Cummings has passed @ArtofClint our prayers are with his family — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) December 24, 2016

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Clint Cummings. The world lost a talented artist; our thoughts are with his family and friends. — Ink Master (@SpikeInkMaster) December 24, 2016

