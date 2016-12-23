Want A $151,000 Gold-Plated Trump iPhone?

December 23, 2016 6:00 AM By JT
Filed Under: Donald Trump, iPhone 7, Goldgenie, United Arab Emirates, President-Elect

This truly is a case of getting something for the person who has everything.

Goldgenie (a store for the ultra-rich in the United Arab Emirates) is selling iPhone 7s encased in solid gold, encrusted with with diamonds, and featuring the face of President-Elect Donald Trump.

Talk about blinging out your phone!

Check it out below.

Source: CNN Money

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live