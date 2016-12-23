Want A $151,000 Gold-Plated Trump iPhone?

This truly is a case of getting something for the person who has everything.

Goldgenie (a store for the ultra-rich in the United Arab Emirates) is selling iPhone 7s encased in solid gold, encrusted with with diamonds, and featuring the face of President-Elect Donald Trump.

Talk about blinging out your phone!

Check it out below.

Real iPhone 7 encased in solid gold encrusted w diamonds & face of Donald #Trump Not that normal citzns can afford it but hey you chose him! pic.twitter.com/B3RfjQzV3f — Neva Lucas (@NevaLucas) December 22, 2016

Source: CNN Money

