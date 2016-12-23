Pregnant Woman Tips Pregnant Server $900 On $60 Bill

Sarah Clark is pregnant with her first child due January 8th. Her fiancé is also due to have leg surgery, which made this random act of kindness by one of her tables all the more shocking and made her incredibly grateful.

After a couple she was waiting during a shift at Pita Jungle in Norterra, Arizona, she was shocked to notice that she was left a 1,468 percent tip on a $61.30 bill. She told AZ Family that the $900 will be a tremedous help, as since her fiancé will be recovering after the baby is born, “we’re not going to be making any income. So this is really going to help with rent and other bills and things like that.”

Clark did not identify the generous couple, only saying the woman was also pregnant. She first noticed the check and incredible tip after the couple left with their take out order.

$900!!! Pregnant waitress gets huge tip when she needs it most. https://t.co/usqeUsZTjL pic.twitter.com/UhEkPgyF5u — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) December 22, 2016

Via Cosmopolitan