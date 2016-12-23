Miles Teller Flips Truck In Accident With Uber Driver

While driving with his girlfriend Thursday night, actor Miles Teller was involved in an accident when an Uber driver made a dangerous left turn and collided with the 29-year-old.

Miles Teller went upside down Thursday night when his truck hit another car and flipped over. For more: https://t.co/5f3fcKC7rY pic.twitter.com/6lOFeTtkRI — TMZ (@TMZ) December 23, 2016

Teller and his girlfriend escaped with no injuries, while the two Uber passengers were taken to an area hospital after complaining of some minor injuries. While witnesses noticed that Teller was enraged with the other driver for damaging his Bronco, he did show concern for the injured passengers.

Alcohol and drugs did not play a factor in the collision, the other driver simply made a left turn when it was unsafe to do so.

Teller has reportedly spent around $200k over the last few years restoring the vehicle.

Can't wait to take both of these babes up the coast 😍💯🚙 A photo posted by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on Dec 16, 2015 at 5:00pm PST

Via TMZ