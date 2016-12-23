Miles Teller Flips Truck In Accident With Uber Driver

December 23, 2016 1:27 PM
While driving with his girlfriend Thursday night, actor Miles Teller was involved in an accident when an Uber driver made a dangerous left turn and collided with the 29-year-old.

Teller and his girlfriend escaped with no injuries, while the two Uber passengers were taken to an area hospital after complaining of some minor injuries.  While witnesses noticed that Teller was enraged with the other driver for damaging his Bronco, he did show concern for the injured passengers.

Alcohol and drugs did not play a factor in the collision, the other driver simply made a left turn when it was unsafe to do so.

Teller has reportedly spent around $200k over the last few years restoring the vehicle.

Via TMZ

