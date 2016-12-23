Florida Woman Gives Birth In McDonald’s Bathroom

Cathy Jordan was at her local McDonald’s in Sarasota, Florida when she suddenly went into labor. Luckily, nurse April Jones was in the restaurant as well, and sprung into action after hearing Jordan’s cries for help. She gathered several coats from customers, threw them on the floor, and coached Jordan trough the birthing process.

After a short scare where the baby struggled breathing and was blue, paramedic arrived to cut the umbilical cord, and the baby began breathing and crying as normal. Jordan and her newborn were rushed to an area hospital where they were met by Jordan’s husband. Although Parker was born a month early, he is currently doing well.

Nurse Jones was praise for her quick response to Jordan’s cries for help. She told WWSB, “Everything I needed to do just came to me. I thought to myself, this has to be the strongest child I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Via ABC 15