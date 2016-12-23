Chewbacca Singing ‘Silent Night’ Will Make Your Christmas

He’s the Wookiee you can’t help but love: Chewbacca! And now you can watch Chewie sing the classic Christmas tune, “Silent Night” (it’s above). Well…technically the “mash-up” was created by Scott Anderson in 1999.

Thank God this Star Wars character finally redeemed himself from the excruciatingly bad Star Wars Holiday Special from 1978 (watch it below: if you dare).

Merry Christmas!

