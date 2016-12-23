Aggies Will LOVE This Dallas Christmas Light Display: Longhorns Will HATE It

It’s called Lights on Orangewood: and it’s in North Dallas. Aggies are loving this Christmas light display (timed to the Texas A&M War Hymn)…and Longhorns are hating it.

Watch the video above, and pay attention to what happens at 1:45 in. Ouch!

We’d love to tell you exactly where this light display is located, but homeowner Brett Hoelting is a bit hush-hush (he doesn’t want to tick off his neighbors with heavy traffic).

If you do find the light show (6pm-10pm weekdays; 6pm-Midnight weekends), make sure you bring a toy: Mr. Hoelting has a Toys for Tots collection box in the front yard.

Hullabaloo, Caneck, Caneck!

