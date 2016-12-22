Texas Heading Towards Costly Battle With “Crazy Ant” Colonies

The number of ant colonies is what concerns insect experts in Texas. “This species was brought in from South America and their numbers are what make them so bad. Their colonies are in the several millions. They will take over whole landscapes. They get into electrical boxes. They’ll short out electrical circuits,” says Entomologist Kevin Kasky.

These “Crazy Ants” are also known as Rasberry, or tawny ants across the country, and Kasky says “Crazy” is not just a cute nickname. While most ants proceed to a destination in a straight line while following a pheromone trail, these Crazy Ants follow a pheromone trail as well, “but they are all over the place,” and often move quickly and erratically.

Most of these colonies are in the Houston area, but Kasky thinks it is only a matter of time before they begin to migrate elsewhere, often through the unknown aid of humans. Kasky explains, “They are human-translocated. People have potted plants that they have outside that they move. They pick up the potted plant and they take it with them and they are inside that potted plant. There are so many of them that they will overwhelm houses and your food supplies and gum up the works. They will clog up things that don’t need to be clogged up.”

While they can collect in your computers, televisions, or in between your sheets, Kasky wants to assure everybody that the Crazy Ants will not harm humans or pets. In fact, they have been known to be a great adversary of the fire ant.

Still, Kasky wants to continue the fight against these Crazy Ants, and his goal is to keep them from moving further into Texas and the United States.

Via NBC