Pics: You Won’t Believe How Many Christmas Trees Kourtney Kardashian Has

December 22, 2016 2:09 PM

The Kardashian’s have a knack for taking things to the next level, holiday decorating included.

She shared pics on her website…and this house is a virtual forest.

Kourtney said “Christmas is my favorite holiday, and I love to get into the spirit by decorating a bunch of trees! We ended up with 6 trees this year! Two huge trees in the entryway, one in the living room and one in each of the kids’ rooms.”

I’m sure she put up and decorated them all herself, right?? Riiiggghhht. 

Take a look inside her home courtesy of E! here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live