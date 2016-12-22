NHL Player Chokes Up Watching Son’s Reaction to His Goal

This will soften the hardest of hearts.

The Edmonton Oilers were playing the Blues in St. Louis, Patrick Maroon’s hometown, which meant that his son Anthony got to watch him play live in-person – something he doesn’t get to do very often.

Patrick scored a 3rd period goal to tie the game, which the Oilers eventually won in overtime. During an interview after the game, Patrick was interviewed and shown the video of his son Anthony celebrating his dad’s big goal.

Patrick has spoken in the past about how hard it is to be on the road for so long and away from his son.