Kodak has released an incredibly powerful, yet beautiful short film of a father coming to terms with his gay son.

“Understanding,” directed by Terry Rayment is a story following Nolan’s father, as he struggles to accept the fact, that his son is gay.

With no dialogue, the video tells a story of love and acceptance, as Nolan’s little sister finds him kissing another boy.

Kodak says the film “poignantly depicts the transformational power of love and happiness.”