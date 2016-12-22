Justin Bieber Indicted For 2013 Photographer Attack

December 22, 2016 6:46 AM By JT
A judge in Argentina has indicted the 22-year-old pop star for an alleged 2013 incident where Bieber ordered his bodyguards to attack and confiscate a photographer’s money and camera.  Bieber’s lawyers plan to appeal the indictment, with the hopes that the case will be thrown out.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bieber in 2015, after he failed to return to the country in 2014 to testify in the case.  Bieber has not returned to the country since, although he is about to embark on a South American tour, and Argentina is one of his biggest markets.  Bieber believes this is all a publicity grab by a lone wolf judge, and a source closed to the singer said that “the judge is screwing his own country because Justin could infuse a huge amount of money into the economy.”

Bieber has shown to have quite the violent personality.  Just a month ago, video captured the pop star punching a fan through a car’s window as he was riding along in Barcelona.

