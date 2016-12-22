Chris Pratt And J. Law Walk Out From Radio Interview After It Gets Awkward

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence were recently in Australia for a radio interview on Australia’s KIIS Summer Fling radio show. Everything seemed to be harmless and fine while the actors were giving their ideas on the existence of life outside of Earth when things took an awkward turn.

One of the hosts of the show Sophie Monk asked the pair about the the most adventurous place the two stars have ever had sex in their lives. “Your characters have sex on the kitchen table. What’s the most adventurous place you’ve had sex?” she asked.

Pratt quickly answered airplane and when asked how he got the angle right he jokingly said that he hung from the ceiling. However his co-star was not so quick and light. When Lawrence was asked she dodged the question and using a bit of humor responded, “I like being safe. That’s what really turns me on.”

“You’ve made this so awkward, Sophie,” co-host Matty Acton told his colleague jokingly. “What kind of question is that? What are you doing?” When they turned their attention back to the two they found that they had already left.

“Sophie, what did you do?” Acton asked her. “I didn’t do anything. We ran out of time and I wasted good time on stupid questions, that’s what I did,” she replied. “We got cut because we were naughty.”