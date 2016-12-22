Amazon and Goodwill Team Up for Easy Donating and Recycling

Amazon, the online retail giant ships roughly 1.6 Million boxes every single day. As Christmas nears closer and closer, many of us have found ourselves with what seems like at least half of these boxes and the unanswerable question – “What do we do with them.”

Sure you can use them to conceal Christmas gifts, or hold trash from the over-flowing garbage can next to it, but what about the 968 empty Amazon boxes?

Well now, Amazon and Goodwill have decided there is an even better option! Their new Give Back Box program is designed to empty your home of boxes and clutter AND help your neighbor too!

Once you remove your items from the Amazon box, simply fill it with clothes, accessories and other items you wish to donate and print a free, prepaid shipping label from Amazon and drop it off at either USPS, UPS or schedule a pick-up.

The box of donations will be delivered to the nearest Goodwill store participating in the program.