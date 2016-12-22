Alec Baldwin Makes $1,400 Every Time He’s Donald Trump On SNL

December 22, 2016 9:54 AM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Recently Alec Baldwin sat down with the New York Times to talk about his portrayal of Donald Trump on SNL.

One of the things Alec revealed in the interview, besides the fact that he has watched hours or Donald Trump rallies and campaign appearances, is that he makes $1,400 each time he appears on the show.

Seems like with all the attention the impersonation has brought Saturday Night Live he might be due for a raise.

The Times articles also revealed it only takes 7 minutes to turn Alec Baldwin to Donald Trump.

Right now, Alec foresees playing Trump indefinitely. However he is about to start filming 2 films so time will tell.

More from Billy Kidd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live