Alan Thicke’s Cause Of Death Revealed, Friends And Family Gather For Memorial

People obtained the death certificate for Alan Thicke, who died on December 13th while playing hockey with his son.

His cause of death, officially, has been ruled as a “ruptured aorta” and a “standard type A aortic dissection.” The certificate also states that Thicke died minutes after his aorta ruptured. Thick complained of chest pains while playing hockey with his son, Carter, and was taken to the hospital where shortly after he passed.

A memorial for Thicke took place on Sunday, where friends and family members were able to gather to pay their final respects. The cast from Growing Pains attended, as well as Bob Saget, Bill Maher, Alex Trebek and more. Thicke’s daughter-in-law Dolly, who is married to his oldest son Brennan, wrote on Facebook, that the memorial was “just perfect.” She wrote, “So much family and so many historic friends came out to remember our beloved father-figure.”

Thicke’s wife at the time of his death, Tanya Callau Thicke, released a statement earlier in the week to People saying, “Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke.”

