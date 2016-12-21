Watch: Dallas Cowboys Hire New Intimidation Coach, Former WCW Champion Sting!

December 21, 2016 7:35 AM By JT
Filed Under: Coach, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, DFW, Funny, local, NFL, steve borden, Sting, Video, wcw, WWE

Yes…that Sting is the new Cowboys’ “Intimidation Coach,”  and honestly, they could not have made a better choice.  Between the black and white face paint, scorpion adorned outfit, and the constant presence of a baseball bat, who else could do a better job to strike fear into the hearts of opponents?

Some of the players do their best to match the iconic face paint of the former WCW Champ, but the glitter and princess crowns do not seem to strike fear as well as Sting’s paint.

Watch the hilarious video below!

Via Fox Sports

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live