Venomous Surprise In Woman’s Christmas Tree

December 21, 2016 12:06 PM
If you’ve ever had any doubt that Australia is always full of dangerous animals everywhere you go, you’d be wrong.

One woman in Melbourne, Australia recently had a very unpleasant bit of decoration in her Christmas tree.  On Sunday Dec. 18, she spotted a snake slithering inside of her fake tree.

“She found a new decoration had been added to her tree,” the snake catcher stated. “She didn’t panic, she just took a photo and sent it to the snake catcher, me, and 20 minutes later I had the little bugger in a bag.”

The snake catcher, Barry Goldsmith, said the woman did the right thing by taking a picture of the snake and then closing off the room until he arrived. People, he said, should not try to remove or kill venomous snakes like this one themselves because, “it’s dangerous, it’s illegal, and it’s cruel.”  Goldsmith wasn’t very surprised to see this type of snake during their warm weather months.   “It’s one of the more different ones, but we find them in all sorts of places,” he said. “Tiger snakes are very good climbers.”

