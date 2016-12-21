Tom Hanks Responds To Fan Who Sent Polaroid Selfie And Letter

If you send a Polaroid of yourself and a note to Tom Hanks, you might just get one back from him.

Well one such fan shipped Hanks a letter along with a selfie. Hanks took some time to respond back with a note written on a typewriter and he even included a Polaroid selfie with the fan’s own photograph.

The letter she posted to Reddit has Hanks talking about how nice Toronto is and that he hopes to be back sometime.

“For the record, I still find myself humming some of the music from That Thing You Do!, like you,” he wrote, while explaining his fear of watching the Polaroid picture of him develop, a lovely shot that shows off some “whiskers” he’s grown for an upcoming film he’s involved in.