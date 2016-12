The second part of Kanye West’s Saint Pablo Tour has been officially cancelled.

Kanye’s psych hospitalization put the 2017 portion of the tour on hold with no restart date set. Kanye’s people contacted concert promoter Live Nation and informed them the second half, which for the most part was European, was officially cancelled. Among the planned stops were Paris, U.K. and Germany.

No dates were set and there were no tickets sold, so cancellation was not much of a problem.