Jennifer Lopez And Drake Making Music Together And Possibly Dating

Are we about to be introduced to Hollywood’s next power couple?

Drake and Jennifer Lopex have been spending a lot of time together over the last couple of weeks, reportedly making music together and possibly dating. TMZ reported that Drake was in attendance for two of Lopez’s shows in Las Vegas, followed by the pair enjoying a nice dinner together in Los Angeles.

Lopez posted this photo to her Instagram page about a week ago, which the shows the pair quite comfortable with each other.

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

Both are just coming out of relationships, Lopez with her on-again off-again beau, backup dancer Casper Smart, and Drake with Rihanna. Rumors have also flown recently in the last month about a possible reconciliation between Lopez and her ex Marc Antony, after the two shared a kiss at the Latin Grammys, although nothing seems to be imminent.

An attempt to reach out to reps for both Drake and Lopez for a comment proved unsuccessful.

Via Huffington Post