Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Creates Jarvis, An Artificial Intelligence For His Home.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has created an Artificial Intelligence (A.I) for his home, and it’s voiced by Morgan Freeman!

Yesterday he released a video on Facebook’s Facebook page showing “Jarvis” in action. Yeah that’s right he stole the name from Marvel.

In the video “Jarvis” does all kinds off neat tricks like turning off the lights, recognizing guests on the front porch, setting up video conferences, and even teaching Mark’s daughter Max Mandarin.

Check out the video below:

Would you ever want a “Jarvis” for your home? Let us know in the comments below.