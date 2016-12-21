Bill Murray And His Brothers Plan To Open “Caddyshack” Restaurant In Chicago

Bill Murray, along with his brothers Ed, Brian, Andy, John and Joel, have tentative plans to bring a Caddyshack themed restaurant to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont. This would be the second location for a restaurant based on the popular 1980 film; a previous location was opened in St. Augustine, Florida in 2001.

The restaurant was designed to feel like a “country club gone awry,” keeping with the original film’s plot that features Murray as a groundskeeper named Carl Spackler.

The plans are in the very earliest of stages, and no one from the Crowne Plaza Hotel could be reached for comment. The receptionist at the original restaurant also kept quiet, only saying the owners were “looking” into the possibility of expansion. Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens, however, confirmed that he has spoken with Andy Murray, who manages the restaurant, about opening a new location in Rosemont, although he doesn’t know if they have signed a lease yet or not.

Despite its Florida location, Murray Bros. Caddyshack offers a standard menu of burgers and sandwiches, as well as Chicago inspired foods including a fully loaded Chicago dog, Italian beef and a Chicago blues burger.

Via Chicago Tribune