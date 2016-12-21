Big D NYE Cancelled For Second Consecutive Year

Although event organizers were hopeful taking a one year sabbatical would help, Dallas’ premier New Years celebration will once again be cancelled.

Jim Glass, executive director of the event, explained they had trouble locking down a venue for the celebration, and searched all over North Texas, including Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Irving, Dallas and Denton. Event organizers had trouble finding a suitable location that met all the requirements for access to public transportation, adequate parking, and close hotels and restaurants. Capacity and security was huge issue as well, as 2014’s Big D NYE saw 42,000 people attend.

To further add to the complications was the live broadcast of the event. Because they are not only producing a live event but a television show makes it all the more complicated according to Glass. In fact, the changing of venues could cost as much as $75,000 to $100,000 in technology alone.

Glass will not rule out Big D NYE returning in the future, however. He’s spoken with developers who about the possibilities of constructing an event space big enough to accommodate all of their needs, but any of those projects could take years to be completed.

For now, WFAA will be offering a live feed of the ball drop in Times Square, and do not forget about the Marvelous Nerd Year’s Eve event at the Sheraton Hotel this year, featuring comic book icon Stan Lee!

Via Guide Live