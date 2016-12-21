Alan Thicke’s Wife, Tanya, Speaks Of “Gut Wrenching Sadness” Over Her Husband’s Death

Tanya Callau Thicke has finally opened up, one week after the sudden death of her husband since 2005, actor Alan Thicke.

In a statement revealed to People, Tanya wrote that even through “gut wrenching sadness” and “unbelievable grief,” she wanted to say thanks for the “outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time.” Her statement continued saying, “Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke.”

Tanya and Thicke married May 7, 2005 in Cabo. They did not have any children together. Tanya wrote of her final moments with Alan, as she was surrounded by her step sons and their massive extended families, as they laid him to his final rest yesterday. They also asked that any donations to the family be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), a cause that Alan “cared about deeply.”

Paula Patton, Thicke’s former daughter-in-law who was married to his son Robin, also posted a touching tribute to her Instagram page.

I knew Alan since I was 15 years old and he had a tremendous effect on my life. I loved and respected him so much! So many great memories and laughs together. We will miss him so much! His grandson is quite sure he is still here with us in spirit. ❤️ A photo posted by Paula Patton (@paulapattonofficial) on Dec 20, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

Patton and Thicke separated and divorced in 2015, after almost nine years of marriage.

Via People