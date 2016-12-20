Woman Pays $250 For Replica Of Squidward’s Painting From Episode Of Spongebob

A Michigan mother was excited to text her son about the painting she just bought.

The seller told her the painting could cost upwards of $3000, so she thought scoring the art for $250 was a score. Unfortunately, her son recognized the painting as a replica of one painted by “Squidward” from the popular Spongebob Squarepants television show.

okay mom you can't be serious pic.twitter.com/ZFnQE4fOuj — daniel watson (@DANlEL7) November 20, 2016

Daniel later threw the painting in the garbage, referencing the line in the cartoon. By the way, you can buy a “Bold and Brash” art-print on Red Bubble for about $20.

Via UPI