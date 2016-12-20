Woman Pays $250 For Replica Of Squidward’s Painting From Episode Of Spongebob

December 20, 2016 6:39 AM By JT
A Michigan mother was excited to text her son about the painting she just bought.

The seller told her the painting could cost upwards of $3000, so she thought scoring the art for $250 was a score.  Unfortunately, her son recognized the painting as a replica of one painted by “Squidward” from the popular Spongebob Squarepants television show.

Daniel later threw the painting in the garbage, referencing the line in the cartoon.  By the way, you can buy a “Bold and Brash” art-print on Red Bubble for about $20.

Via UPI

