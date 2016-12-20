Woman Decorates House With Pride-Colored Christmas Lights In Response To Homophobic Neighbor

Lexi Magnusson of Silverdale, Washington was shocked when her new neighbors told her they moved from Oregon because their kids were exposed to “gays and transgenders,” and the neighbor was sick of people “making it okay.”

Since Lexi felt that “regular aggression” can usually lead to assault charges, she decided to take a more passive aggressive action in denouncing her new neighbor’s hateful beliefs. She bought 10,000 Christmas lights, and decorated her front hedges to look like a giant Pride flag.

In a later comment, Magnusson added how she and her new neighbors probably won’t be the best of friends moving forward. She wrote, “I did say something to her. It wasn’t mean, but it was enough that she won’t wave at me when we pass in our cars … which has forced me to make my waves to her more and more exaggerated each time.”

Via People