Texans Rookie Gets Stuck With $16K Dinner Bill

Apparently a common hazing practice is to leave a rookie with a massive dinner bell. Well veteran Houston players went above and beyond this time, leaving the rookie safety with a $16,000 plus bill. The bill speaks for it’s self. Veteran players went all out with their choice of food and drink, spending a whopping $7,700 on Hennessey alone. Dillon recently signed a four year 2.5 million dollar contract, which puts his base salary at $450,000, meaning his teammates ate through roughly 4% of his salary in one night. His only solace is in the fact that maybe next year he’ll be on the other end of the check