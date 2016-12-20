Texans Rookie Gets Stuck With $16K Dinner Bill

December 20, 2016 1:01 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, dinner, Houston Texans

Apparently a common hazing practice is to leave a rookie with a massive dinner bell. Well veteran Houston players went above and beyond this time, leaving the rookie safety with a $16,000 plus bill. The bill speaks for it’s self. Veteran players went all out with their choice of food and drink, spending a whopping $7,700 on Hennessey alone. Dillon recently signed a  four year 2.5 million dollar contract, which puts his base salary at $450,000, meaning his teammates ate through roughly 4% of his salary in one night. His only solace is in the fact that maybe next year he’ll be on the other end of the check

(Via Twitter)

(Via Twitter)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live