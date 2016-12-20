Texans Behind Non-Profit Event To Hang With Trump, Hunt With Sons

Here’s your chance to “get in” with the First Family. On January 21, one day after President-Elect Trump’s inauguration, 16 people will fly to Washington D.C. for “Opening Day 2017.” They will be given a “private reception and photo opportunity…with President Donald J. Trump,” then take a “multi-day hunting and/or fishing excursion for 4 guests with Donald Trump, Jr. and/or Eric Trump, and team.” Tickets to other events will also be provided along with “autographed guitars by an Opening Day 2017 performer.”

Of course, all of this comes with a cost…$1 million to aid in “unnamed ‘conservation’ charities.”

Walter Kinzie, the CEO of Texas-based Encore Live is behind the event planning for Opening Day 2017. Other Opening Day Foundation directors are Dallas investor Gentry Beach and Tom Hicks Jr, son of former Rangers and Dallas Stars owner, Tom Hicks.

Initially, coffee with Donald Trump’s most popular child, Ivanka, was part of the experience, but was cancelled for ethical reasons. More on Opening Day 2017 here.

