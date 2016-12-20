Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame To Induct Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur will join legends Run-D.M.C., Public Enemy, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, and N.W.A as the only hip-hop artists to be inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This was only Tupac’s first year of eligibility, as according to The Hall of Fame’s rules, “(the artist) must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.” Shakur’s first single, “Brenda’s Got a Baby” was released in October of 1991.

The fact that Tupac received the nomination within his first year of eligibility bodes well for legitimacy of hip-hop. Tupac’s place in the Hall will stand as a testament to the impact his music had on generations past and present.

Shakur’s induction ceremony will be on April 7th in Brooklyn. Here’s hoping we see more hip-hop legends be recognized by The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the years to come.