Richard Marx And Wife Daisy Fuentes Help Subdue Out Of Control Passenger On Flight

December 20, 2016 3:12 PM By Billy Kidd
If you were listening to the radio in the 1980s, you heard singer/writer Richard Marx… a LOT!

Richard and his wife Daisy Fuentes were on a flight from Vietnam to South Korea recently, and they plus Korean Air Flight attendants had to fight and restrain an unruly passenger for 4 hours! According to TMZ, from elbows to robes, it came down to doing what was necessary to insure everyone’s safety.

Richard and Daisy said the flight crew was “completely ill trained” for the situation. Two passengers and a crew member were injured.

Upon landing, Seoul police arrested the man.

Click HERE to see pics of the incident.

Sometimes a little Rock & Roll goes a long ways!

