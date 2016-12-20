Porch Pirates Steal Packages From Hulk Hogan’s Doorstep

December 20, 2016 1:37 PM

These so called ‘pirates’ definitely picked the wrong house to steal from. On Friday Clearwater police released a video of four women pulling up to Holloywood Hogan’s Florida home and stealing several Amazon packages from the Hulk’s porch.

It’s probably for the that the thieves are easily identifiable, showing both their faces and get away car. We would take police custody over being hunted by the one and only Hulk “Thunder Lips” Hogan. Lets hope the police find them before the see first hand what Hulkamania feels like.

http://www.barstoolsports.com/chicago/porch-pirates-steal-packages-from-hulk-hogans-doorstep/

