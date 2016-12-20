Margot Robbie Confirms Secret Wedding Rumors In New Instagram Post

December 20, 2016 7:16 AM By JT
Filed Under: Marriage, Wedding, Margot Robbie, Ceremony, private, Suicide Squad, Tom Ackerley, harley quinn

Rumors began swirling of marriage for Suicide Squad‘s Margot Robbie after she was photographed wearing a shirt that read “Say I Do Down Under.”

She was also photographed with a ring on her finger, but she and her longtime beau, film director Tom Ackerley, kept pretty hush-hush about the entire thing.  The two never announced an engagement, but it appears that Robbie was ready to confirm that the two tied the knot.

Australia’s The Daily Telegraph claimed the couple wed over the weekend in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, and Robbie’s latest Instagram post all but confirms the speculation.

Congrats to the happy couple!

