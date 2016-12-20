Kids Battling Cancer Take Flight To North Pole To Visit Santa

40 children, who are all patients at the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, were picked up in a limo, driven to the airport, and picked up tickets for a special plane ride to the North Pole.

With a bit of magic from @Delta, kids battling cancer and blood disorders boarded a very special flight to the North Pole to meet Santa! pic.twitter.com/RVqIrhlNvf — Children's (@childrensatl) December 15, 2016

Flight attendants greeted them as singing and dancing elves, and during the 45-minute ride, they sand Christmas Carols, ate snacks, and anticipated meeting the big man himself. When they arrived at the North Pole, Santa and Mrs. Claus were there waiting to greet them.

Tad Hutcheson, managing director of community affairs at Delta, said it is always an honor for Delta to participate in these special experiences, and they always look forward to helping out, especially kids battling diseases, in any way they can. He told ABC News, “Delta has been creating these special holiday experiences for children for the past 35 years. Children battling cancer and blood disorders fight so hard all year, so it feels incredibly worthwhile for our company to create a day filled with magic to take their minds off their circumstances. Our employees look forward to these events every year. It is our pleasure to be a part of something so special.”

Via Yahoo