Wedding plans for most are well thought out long before the celebratory event. Wedding invites and RSVP cards are thoughtfully planned and strategically matched to the bride’s taste; however, for one couple it seems they may have put too little thought into their RSVP card.

It’s clear the card is meant to offer a child’s entree as well. As is, it seems to indicate that dinner options are beef, pork or children.

One user captioned the photo, “I’ll have the 10 year old, please, medium rare…”