Ezekiel Elliot’s Salvation Army Kettle Jump Earns Mega-Donations

December 20, 2016 11:32 AM
Ezekiel Elliot won’t be fined for that 15 yard penalty leap into the Salvation Army Kettle at last Sunday’s game, but the Cowboy’s running back promised a donation to match the price of the fine.  In order to make good on a promise to give back to the charity this holiday season, Elliot, #21, donated $21,000 to the Salvation Army.  He also tweeted that at $21 donation can feed a family for 3 days.

Since Elliot’s touchdown hop, Lt Col Ron Busroe said the Salvation Army has received “an $80,000 increase in digital donations since this time last week,” and points out that most of the donations received are in increments of $21.  Overall, that means since the game, the Salvation Army has received a 61% increase in donations.

Over the last few years, Cowboys headlines seemed peppered with negativity, from domestic violence to vehicular homicide.  It’s certainly nice to hear stories of our players making headlines for doing some good!

