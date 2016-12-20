BREAKING: Journey, Pearl Jam, Electric Light Orchestra, Tupac Among Those Selected For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

The brand new class of 2017 for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was just announced, and this year’s inductees include artists Journey, Joan Baez, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra, Pearl Jam, and Tupac Shakur. Chic’s Nile Rodgers will also be receiving the Award for Musical Excellence. This was the first time on the ballot for Journey, Baez, ELO, Pearl Jam, and Tupac. This was the third nomination for YES.

We are humbled to be included in such impressive company and grateful to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for this… https://t.co/RnsOgrrgVG — JOURNEY (@JourneyOfficial) December 20, 2016

Unfortunately, nominees that failed to make the cut this year included The Cars, Depeche Mode, Janet Jackson, Chick, Jane’s Addiction, and Chaka Khan.

The induction ceremony will take place April 7, 2017 in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and an edited version, including performances, will air at a later date on HBO.

Via Rolling Stone