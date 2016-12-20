Amy Schumer Buys Back Father’s Farm Years After Losing It To Bankruptcy

Years after “losing everything,” Amy Schumer was able to surprise her dad, Gordon with an early Christmas surprise that will surely tug at your heartstrings.

When Amy was 12, her father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, unfortunately resulting in the family losing everything, including their beloved farm.

Today, however, she was happy to share on Instagram that she was able to purchase the farm back, and shared a couple of cute posts, one of a home video of her running through some cornfields, and one from the Facetime call with her father when she told him the farm was theirs again.

Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me. We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him. A video posted by @amyschumer on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:42pm PST

Today I bought my father's farm back. A photo posted by @amyschumer on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:39pm PST

Via Us Weekly