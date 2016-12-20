Amy Schumer Buys Back Father’s Farm Years After Losing It To Bankruptcy

December 20, 2016 8:01 AM By JT
Years after “losing everything,” Amy Schumer was able to surprise her dad, Gordon with an early Christmas surprise that will surely tug at your heartstrings.

When Amy was 12, her father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, unfortunately resulting in the family losing everything, including their beloved farm.

Today, however, she was happy to share on Instagram that she was able to purchase the farm back, and shared a couple of cute posts, one of a home video of her running through some cornfields, and one from the Facetime call with her father when she told him the farm was theirs again.

Today I bought my father's farm back.

