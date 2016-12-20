Irmela Schramm has spent the better part of the last thirty years helping clean the walls of Berlin. She is described as having the “eyes of a hawk.” Even surrounded by various other graffiti and colors, Schramm easily spots “Nazi Kiez” or “Nazi neighborhood,” spray painted on a metal container. She pulls a can of red spray paint from her purse and tags the Nazi graffiti with a giant red heart.

70-year-old woman uses spray paint to turn swastikas into hearts https://t.co/JCOObYsKHj pic.twitter.com/Xu8lQEOJYC — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2016

She calls herself a “Polit-Putze,” otherwise known as a political cleaner. She carries with her at all times a can od red spray paint, nail polish remover, and a scraper. Her cloth bag is hand-painted with the words “Anti-nazi.”

It started more than thirty years ago, when she saw a flyer supporting a convicted Nazi war criminal hear her home. When she returned home from work, she noticed the flyer was still there, so she used her house keys to scratch the flyer off of the bus stop. She recalls that moment saying, “I just scrubbed the hate away until it was all gone. It was a fantastic feeling afterwards. This mind pollution was gone!”

"I just scrubbed the hate away until it was all gone It was a fantastic feeling afterwards" Irmela Schrammhttps://t.co/7R7NZR4FLt pic.twitter.com/vwbJCC04hX — DEA (@deakhoon) December 19, 2016

Her actions have led to her being put on a “most-wanted” list of a neo-Nazi group, and despite numerous threats from the groups, she has no desire or plans to stop. She told CNN, “I’ve just always felt: If you don’t do it yourself, it just won’t get done.”

Via CNN