LHS Dog of The Week: Juliette

November 28, 2016 5:45 PM
Juliette was adopted as a puppy from LHS but her family is moving out of the country and is not able to take her with them.  She is a 7 year old, 40 lb Golden Retriever/Pomeranian mix who is great with other dogs of all shapes and sizes.  We have not seen her around small children or kitties to know how she would do but we can cat test if needed.  She can be a little shy at times so she would likely do best in a home with older kids/teens or no children.

She can be trusted to have free roam of the house.  She is housebroken and knows basic commands.

Juliette survived distemper as a puppy and while she is not mentally challenged, her teeth chatter a bit when she is nervous and she walks with an uneven gate.  However, no medication is needed, but kind words and affection help.

If you’d like to meet this special, deserving girl,  please complete an online application at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/.

