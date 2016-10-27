Katy Perry Adds More Fuel To The Fire

October 27, 2016 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Frenemies, JackFM, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Tuesday night October 25, 2016, while celebrating her 32nd birthday at a Kanye West concert, Katy Perry gave a subtle yet obvious hint on her Instagram about how she feels concerning long time frenemy Taylor Swift.

While dancing to the rapper’s song “Famous”, in her video you can see the face she makes when Kanye yells,  “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, why? I made that b**** famous!”  You can see the video here.

Apparently the two have had a on and off feud since 2014 and most recently when Swift’s ex Calvin Harris brought Katy into the mix.  The DJ tweeted, “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. PurgeFactory (@GatorPurge) says:
    October 27, 2016 at 12:54 pm

    Katy needs to grow up. She’s 32 and acting like she’s in 7th grade. She and Taylor don’t like each other but why does she have to keep bringing the feud up in interviews, on twitter, in this snap chat. Ugh like just move on lady.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live