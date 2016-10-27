Katy Perry Adds More Fuel To The Fire

Tuesday night October 25, 2016, while celebrating her 32nd birthday at a Kanye West concert, Katy Perry gave a subtle yet obvious hint on her Instagram about how she feels concerning long time frenemy Taylor Swift.

While dancing to the rapper’s song “Famous”, in her video you can see the face she makes when Kanye yells, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, why? I made that b**** famous!” You can see the video here.

Apparently the two have had a on and off feud since 2014 and most recently when Swift’s ex Calvin Harris brought Katy into the mix. The DJ tweeted, “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”