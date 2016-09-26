Marion Cotillard’s Response to Alleged Brad Pitt Affair Is Pure Class

In the aftermath of Angelina Jolie’s file for divorce, it hasn’t exactly been easy for Oscar winning actress Marion Cotillard. The French award winner plays Brad Pitt’s lover in the upcoming WWII film, Allied, and it was an affair with the aforementioned Jolie that split Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s nuptials more than a decade ago.

Cotillard, who has been romantically involved with actor-director Guillaume Canet since 2007, took to Instagram to deny the claims, saying that she typically would not acknowledge such gossip, but has chosen to in this particular case given that the news is “spiraling” and affecting those she loves. “Many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need.”

Canet posted a similar statement, although his is entirely in French.

Do you believe Cotillard and Pitt have been having an affair? Or is this just a case of pointing fingers?

