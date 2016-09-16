Amateur Photographer Snaps One Of The Most Convincing Pictures Of The Loch Ness Monster Ever

We’ve all seen the famous grainy photo taken back in 1934: as a kid, it was convincing enough for me to want to believe in the Loch Ness Monster.

But as the years went by, and I got older (and more evidence rolled in proving the picture was a fake), reality kicked in and I started to lose my faith in “Nessie.”

If this latest pic is real, my faith in the slippery monster may be renewed.

58-year-old Ian Bremner was leisurely driving around Loch Ness looking for red deer. What he saw, and took a picture of, is some of the most convincing evidence ever of the Loch Ness Monster’s existence.

As you’ll see below, three bumps are clearly visible coming out of the dark waters of the Scottish lake.

Astonishing image of the Loch Ness Monster captured here https://t.co/QwHe9SewhN pic.twitter.com/aW7zM7nQFy — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 16, 2016

What do you think?

More information about Mr. Bremner’s discovery, and Nessie lore, can be found here.

