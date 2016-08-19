All Access Pass: Def Leppard’s Phil Collen

Def Leppard comes to Gexa Energy Pavilion Wednesday so I caught up with guitarist Phil Collen to talk about the show!

“We’re touring our new album and we have a brand new set” Phil said. “We’re playing classics…you’ve gotta find a way to make the new ones work as well.”

I’ve seen Def Leppard several times and their sets are always amazing. Phil says that this current set is the best he’s ever been part of. Should be awesome!

We also talked about the other bands on the tour, REO Speedwagon and Tesla. The bands all get together so well, Phil is producing Tesla’s new album.

Phil is involved in another project called Delta Deep which should have an album coming soon. “People say it sounds like Aretha Franklin singing over Led Zeppelin.”

Phil’s a big fan of the blues so I asked about his influences. “Ritchie Blackmore, Jimi Hendrix, Mick Ronson, Jeff Beck….Jimmy Page, they’re all blues guitarists really that played loud.” I said it’s weird how American Blues really touched you (British) guys. Phil added, “It’s a Stones thing really…they were fans of this music and no one else really was.” “The blues that Zeppelin did and the Stones did originally shaped them and made them unique.”

I said that now younger bands are influenced by Def Leppard. Phil added, “We keep expanding our outlook as well. The guys in the band don’t necessarily like the same things. We all obviously like Queen, Led Zeppelin and AC/DC…but some of the guys in the band just hate what other guys in the band listen to which is healthy.”

Finally we talked about the health of fellow Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell. “He’s great, he’s doing good he stabilized the cancer…he’s doing really well.”

Check out the rest of the interview below!