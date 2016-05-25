I Love The 80s: Remember When Zsa Zsa Gabor Was Arrested For Slapping A Motorcycle Cop?

Sorry, could only find two separate clips, so you’ll have to watch them one at a time.

June 14, 1989, Zsa Zsa Gabor was driving in Beverly Hills when she was pulled over by a police officer on a motorcycle. He did the routine and asked Zsa Zsa for her license and registration. Turns out, both of them were expired. Oops!

Ten minutes after this discovery, the officer was still trying to confirm her documents and Zsa Zsa got impatient. Rather than stick around, she took off. Of course, the cop went after her and pulled her over again. He also asked her to step out of the vehicle.

Zsa Zsa wasn’t having it. She got out of the car, but raised her hand and gave him the slap heard round the (media) world!

Things did not get better for Zsa Zsa after this. She was arrested and charged with assaulting an officer. The cop also found a flask of bourbon in her car and she was given an additional charge for having an open container. Add disobeying a police officer, driving without a license, and driving without registration to the list and you’ve got yourself one heck of a bad day.

Zsa Zsa ended up with a 72 hour jail sentence, 120 hours of community service, $13,000 in court costs and a cameo in The Naked Gun 2 1/2 that still has me rolling! See Zsa Zsa’s (smiling) mug shot here.

