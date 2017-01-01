100.3 JACK-FM’s LOST 80’s LIVE
THURSDAY, AUGUST 24th
VERIZON THEATER IN GRAND PRAIRIE
In partnership with AEG, 100.3 JACK-FM hosts the first annual LOST 80’s LIVE concert at Verizon Theater in Grand Prairie on Thursday, August 24th! It’s DFW’s first ever true 80’s concert experience, as only JACK-fm can provide. Hosted by JT, Billy Kidd, and Angela Chase. Come get lost in the 80’s with 100.3 JACK-FM. The 80s Live Here.
PERFORMANCES BY:
Tony Hadley the voice of Spandau Ballet
Cutting Crew
Wang Chung
Naked Eyes
Berlin
The Flirts
Tommy Tutone
Dramarama
Christopher Anton of Information Society
Tickets on sale Friday, January 13th at 10am!