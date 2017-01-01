100.3 JACK-FM’s LOST 80’s LIVE

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24th

VERIZON THEATER IN GRAND PRAIRIE

In partnership with AEG, 100.3 JACK-FM hosts the first annual LOST 80’s LIVE concert at Verizon Theater in Grand Prairie on Thursday, August 24th! It’s DFW’s first ever true 80’s concert experience, as only JACK-fm can provide. Hosted by JT, Billy Kidd, and Angela Chase. Come get lost in the 80’s with 100.3 JACK-FM. The 80s Live Here.

PERFORMANCES BY:

Tony Hadley the voice of Spandau Ballet

Cutting Crew

Wang Chung

Naked Eyes

Berlin

The Flirts

Tommy Tutone

Dramarama

Christopher Anton of Information Society

Tickets on sale Friday, January 13th at 10am!