William Christopher From Television's 'M*A*S*H' Has Died
Breaking News: McKinney Plane Crash on Custer Road and Virginia PkwyFAA has confirmed that two small planes collided and now reports of fatality, DEBRIS on Custer Road.
Tony Romo Expected to Play Sunday And Dak Prescott Could Set a New RecordTony Romo hasn't played in regular season game since Thanksgiving 2015
"Dirty Dancing" Coming Back to Movie Theaters for 30th AnniversaryYou can see the movie on the BIG Screen two dates ONLY at 16 local movie theaters
In Her U.F.C. Return, Ronda Rousey Defeated By Amanda Nunes In 48 SecondsOUCH.
Watch Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds’ Unforgettable Interview With Oprah WinfreyYou need to check out this full eye-opening and heartfelt interview.

Carrie Fisher Will Appear In 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' & Two 'Family Guy' EpisodesWe have full details!

New Year's Eve Fireworks Will Light Up Reunion Tower
Jason Witten Needs 27 Yards To Break Michael Irvin's Cowboys RecordThis season he set two other records including the most consecutive starts
Charlie Sheen Calls for the Death of President-Elect Donald Trump

New Year's Eve Fireworks Will Light Up Reunion Tower
Jason Witten Needs 27 Yards To Break Michael Irvin's Cowboys RecordThis season he set two other records including the most consecutive starts
Texas State Railroad Closes, Employees TerminatedAlways a popular holiday travel destination, the Texas State Railroad has closed its doors, and accoding to who you ask, this could very well be a permanent development.

New Dan Auerbach Solo Album Coming in 2017Auerbach also hinted he'll likely head out on tour to promote the album.
George Michael's Postmortem Determines Cause of Death 'Inconclusive'Further tests will be needed to determine the exact cause of death.
Elton John Pays Tribute to George Michael with 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'He sang his 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which he and Michael performed live in 1991 and released as a separate single.
Chris Martin Honors George Michael at Homeless Shelter ShowMartin performed Wham!'s "Last Christmas" along with the shelter's own "King of Karaoke" Kevin.
If You're A 1980s Music Fan, You're Going To LOVE This Video!Go ahead and watch the ultimate video of 80s pop music greatness!
Elton John to Perform at George Michael's Funeral

It's Lionel Richie And Mariah Carey Giveaway WeekListen to 100.3 Jack FM starting Tuesday for a chance to win tickets to see Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey when they come to American Airlines Center next May.
Neil Diamond GiveawayRegister for your chance to win tickets to see Neil Diamond.

