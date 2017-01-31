Dave Matthews Winning Weekend
Listen all weekend long to win tickets to see the legendary Dave Matthews!
$10K Song Of The Day!
Listen every weekday because 100.3 Jack FM is giving away $500 a day to a lucky listener from...
Motley Crue Formed 36 Years Ago
Happy birthday to glam metal boys, Motley Crue
100.3 Jack FM’s Lost 80’S Live
In partnership with AEG, 100.3 JACK-FM hosts the first annual LOST 80’s LIVE concert at Verizon...
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Enter For A Chance To Win A Trip To The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards
As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network. At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.
Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.
If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com
Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards