Lawyer Re-Writes Instagram's Privacy Policy So That Kids (And Some Adults) Can Understand ItHave you read the terms of service to all the software and digital services you use? Probably not, but even if you have do you understand what you've agreed too? One lawyer has set out to change all that.

Chris Hemsworth's Kids Cheer Him On In Adorable Photo

California's Famous 150-Foot Tunnel Tree Has CollapsedIf you haven’t driven through northern California’s ‘Tunnel Tree,’ you’ve likely seen photos of it.

Sean Lee Says, "I've Never Been Apart Of A Team Like This Before" In New Dallas Cowboys Promo VideoThe Cowboys had a first round bye this week and that was in large part due to the play of Sean Lee, who was named 1st team All-Pro for his play this year.

Texan Turns 100 at 10,000 FeetTakes your breath away! A fellow Texan celebrated a milestone birthday and tied a record at the same time.

100.3 Jack FM’s Lost 80’S LiveIn partnership with AEG, 100.3 JACK-FM hosts the first annual LOST 80’s LIVE concert at Verizon Theater in Grand Prairie on Thursday, August 24th! It’s DFW’s first ever true 80’s concert experience, as only JACK-fm can provide. Hosted by JT, Billy Kidd, and Angela Chase. Come get lost in the 80’s with 100.3 JACK-FM. The 80s Live Here.