Lawyer Re-Writes Instagram's Privacy Policy So That Kids (And Some Adults) Can Understand ItHave you read the terms of service to all the software and digital services you use? Probably not, but even if you have do you understand what you've agreed too? One lawyer has set out to change all that.
'La La Land' Soundtrack Sales Increase After Sweep At Awards
Chris Hemsworth's Kids Cheer Him On In Adorable Photo
California's Famous 150-Foot Tunnel Tree Has CollapsedIf you haven’t driven through northern California’s ‘Tunnel Tree,’ you’ve likely seen photos of it.
College Student Posts Picture With Doppelganger Online, Several Others Respond ImmediatelyHas anyone ever told you "you just have one of those faces?"
Sean Lee Says, "I've Never Been Apart Of A Team Like This Before" In New Dallas Cowboys Promo VideoThe Cowboys had a first round bye this week and that was in large part due to the play of Sean Lee, who was named 1st team All-Pro for his play this year.

WATCH: Viola Davis Awards Meryl Streep with Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award
Mandy Moore and Kristen Bell Wear Plunging Necklines at 74th Annual Golden Globes
Chris Brown Gets Lifetime Ban From Life Time FitnessLife Time Fitness rep says Brown's aggression and behavior was unacceptable.
Days Are Numbered for Soap 'Days Of Our Lives'This show has been on TV for 51 years, generations have grown up with this show, is it time to go?? 
Hulu Lands Exclusive Streaming Rights to 'The Golden Girls'
Magician David Blaine Accidently Shoots Himself - Stunt Gone WrongBlaine has performed this stunt three times since 2010

Texan Turns 100 at 10,000 FeetTakes your breath away! A fellow Texan celebrated a milestone birthday and tied a record at the same time.
Plane Carrying Dallas Stars Has To Make Emergency Landing In St. LouisA plane carrying the Dallas Stars had to make an emergency stop shortly after takeoff due to an electrical issue.
U2 Celebrating 30th Anniversary Of "Joshua Tree" With Tour; In Dallas May 26thThe band will perform the album in its entirety at each stop across the United States and Europe.
Party At The Star In Frisco For A Dallas Cowboys Postseason Kickoff!The entire event, including parking, is free to all who want to attend!
85 Year Old Burleson Man Saves Two Women from Burning Car
Dallas's Southwest Center Mall (Red Bird) set to Receive Major Overhaul
Dallas Cowboys Video Tribute Dak Prescott's Fight, Finish & Faith

A Perfect Circle Announce 2017 Tour DatesTickets for most dates go on sale this Friday, January 13.
Bruce Springsteen, Solange, Paul McCartney Attend Obamas' Farewell BashKelly Rowland posed for a photo with Usher and Wale while Legend hobnobbed with Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld.
Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Jason Bonham Announce Tour"I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later," guitarist Mick Jones says.
Green Day Expand 2017 Tour with Summer DatesThe band will play a second 24-date leg in August and September, starting in Auburn, Washington on August 1.
Kelly Osbourne Reveals that Ozzy Overdosed while Sharon Battled CancerKelly Osbourne is revealing all in her forthcoming book, fittingly titled There Is No Fucking Secret: Letters From A Badass Bitch.

