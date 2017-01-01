New Dan Auerbach Solo Album Coming in 2017Auerbach also hinted he'll likely head out on tour to promote the album.

George Michael's Postmortem Determines Cause of Death 'Inconclusive'Further tests will be needed to determine the exact cause of death.

Elton John Pays Tribute to George Michael with 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'He sang his 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which he and Michael performed live in 1991 and released as a separate single.

Chris Martin Honors George Michael at Homeless Shelter ShowMartin performed Wham!'s "Last Christmas" along with the shelter's own "King of Karaoke" Kevin.

Elton John to Perform at George Michael's Funeral