Here's What It Looks Like to Get Caught in an Avalanche
Hamilton Coming Soon To Dallas Summer Musicals!The Broadway sensation and Tony Award winning musical Hamilton for finally make its way to the DFW as part of Dallas Summer Musicals.
Greenville Bar And Grill To Cease Operations And Close Next MonthA Dallas staple since the 1930s, the Greenville Bar and Grill will close permanently February 7th after the owners lost their lease.
Hundreds Donate To Erect Statue To Honor Beloved Cat That Would Visit Neighborhood Grocery StoreBrutus was no ordinary kitty.
"Flip Or Flop" Stars Want To Continue Show After Upcoming DivorceTarek and Christina El Moussa are committed to their HGTV program Flip or Flop.
Trash Truck Cameras Watching Our Every Move

Orlando Bloom Stopped By High School To Help Teach Drama Class With Former Instructor
Sir John Hurt Of 'Alien' And 'Elephant Man' Fame Reportedly Dead At 77He was nominated for two Academy Awards.
Natalie Portman Channels Demi Moore in 'Vanity Fair'In August 1991, Demi Moore's iconic pregnant nude photo hit newsstands on the cover of Vanity Fair.
Judy Garland's Body Has Been Moved From New York To HollywoodAnd for our bizarre story of the day...
The Original 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' Cast Is Reuniting In DallasThe antici...pation is killing us!
Snickers Will Air The Very First Live Super Bowl AdWe're guessing it will reference "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"...or HBO's "Girls." Maybe.

Great List Of Things You'll Regret When You're Older
This Video Of A Baby Sloth Is The Cutest Thing You'll See All DayYou need to meet B-Rad.
New Phone Scam Makes You a Victim with One Word
Frustrated Man Uses 17,000 Pennies to Pay NTTAIf you've ever been on the receiving end of an enormous NTTA bill, you may appreciate Kenneth Fisher's approach to paying a bill that contained 13 months worth of charges.

Best Restaurant in America Found in Texas, 2 in DFW
Baylor University Is Being Sued
Which Of These Local Ad Jingles Do You Consider The Most Catchy?
Dallas Arboretum to Host Its First Food Fest

Ed Sheeran Tweets About His GQ Cover and It's Classic Ed
Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
Timothy B. Schmit Announces Spring Tour DatesThe Eagles' bass player will be touring in support of his recent solo album 'Leap of Faith.'
The Best Reactions to Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video
President Donald Trump Calls Madonna 'Disgusting'“Honestly, she’s disgusting," Trump said. "I think she hurt that whole cause. I think what she said was disgraceful to our country.”
Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend to Pay Tribute to the Bee GeesBarry Gibb of the Bee Gees will perform at the event as well.

Train GiveawayRegister below for your chance to win tickets before you can buy them to see Train! Along with releasing a new album, the band is heading out on their “Play That Song Tour” alongside O.A.R and Natasha Bedingfield.
100.3 Jack FM’s $10K Song Of The Day!Listen every weekday, starting January 12th, because 100.3 Jack FM is giving away $500 a day to a lucky listener from North Texas.

Here's What It Looks Like to Get Caught in an Avalanche
Could This Be the New Hoverboard Replacement?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

